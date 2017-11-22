WorldQuant Ventures Hires Tech Investor Mark Danchak As Managing Director

WorldQuant Ventures, an early-stage investment firm in fintech startups, announced Monday that it had hired Mark Danchak as managing director. Danchak will run the firm alongside current managing director Steve Lau.

Danchak has invested in several business-to-business enterprise product tech startups, such as Handwriting.io and Pixlee. He was formerly a partner at Carbon6 Ventures.

“I have had the pleasure of co-investing with Mark in several of our current portfolio companies,” Lau said in a press release. “Mark brings with him over 20 years of experience as an investor and entrepreneur. His deep understanding of the technology landscape and expertise in finding and mentoring early stage technology companies make him a valuable asset for our firm, and our portfolio companies.”

WorldQuant Ventures is an investor in Benzinga.

