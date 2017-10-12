By Claire Bendig

At the Benzinga Fintech Summit, one panel unravelled the impact satellite imagery could have on financial markets.

Since satellite imagery went commercial in 1965 with the launch of the Intelsat “Early Bird,” satellites have been used by a wide variety of companies.

Satellites can be used to collect data such as crude oil consumption and automotive sales, said Kevin O’Brien, chief business officer at Orbital Insight.

“This creates transparency for investors,” he said.

The use of common technology to make data universal is crucial, said Sunayna Tuteja, the director of emerging technology and innovation at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD).

Simplifying massive data piles will lead to business breakthroughs, Tuteja said, adding that analytics and software should be the focus of development.

Check out the entire conversation in the video below.

Also check out an exclusive interview with O'Brien below:

Photo: Kevin O'Brien, chief business officer at Orbital Insight, and Sunayna Tuteja, director of emerging technology and innovation at TD Ameritrade, discuss satellite technology at the Benzinga Fintech Summit Sept. 28

