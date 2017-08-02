FinanceBoards And DriveWealth, LLC Launch Their Partnership Connecting DriveWealth's Brokerage Service With The Analytics Dashboard

Chatham, NJ – August 2, 2017: FinanceBoards, the stock research and trading platform, and DriveWealth, LLC are pleased to announce their partnership connecting DriveWealth brokerage accounts with FinanceBoards’ innovative stock market data service. DriveWealth, LLC, member of FINRA and SIPC, is a digital and global full carrying broker dealer providing retail investors access to US equities worldwide. Financeboards has recently updated its services to include customizable widgets to assist users with investing.

The partnership enables FinanceBoards users to open US brokerage accounts via DriveWealth, LLC and connects them directly to FinanceBoards’ dashboard capabilities. Similarly, any DriveWealth clients, direct or via the partnership, can connect their DriveWealth account to FinanceBoards.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide our active trader/investor access to DriveWealth’s trading platform, for immediate execution once an investment decision has been reached on the FinanceBoards Research platform. We look forward to DriveWealth’s global customers taking advantage of the configurable dashboard(s) capabilities of our platform plus giving them access to our weighted predictive analytics models, screeners, data and dynamic daily ranking of over 4,000 stocks,” says Atanas Stoyanov, Founder and CEO of FinanceBoards. The platform combines analytics with news articles and a handful of applications to aid users in the evaluation of their investments.

DriveWealth’s easy-to-use investing platform and fractional share capabilities allows investors to take advantage of dollar-cost averaging. The ease in accessibility on the FinanceBoards platform provides users with a frictionless solution from research to execution. Robert Cortright, Founder and CEO of DriveWealth LLC, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with FinanceBoards and provide a seamless investment service to both its users and all of DriveWealth’s retail application users. The access to high-end data and the ability to customize individual dashboards is a great benefit to our clients."

FinanceBoards doesn’t solely rely on company financials, technical charts and indicators to analyse each company; it takes into account social factors such as website metrics, Facebook likes and App Store downloads and ratings to deliver the most relevant news for investors. The platform is now available to DriveWealth app users to utilize the free benefits which include the dashboards, widgets, blog, webinars, and tutorials. You can easily register for the platform here.

About FinanceBoards

FinanceBoards by Wootrader is the first truly configurable stock market dashboards platform, made up of over 500 pre-selected widgets of financial information and data that the trader/investor can select or configure from or that can integrate any API data that the user has access to. FinanceBoards builds a bridge on integrating any custom API – from company financials, technical charts and indicators to website SEO metrics, Facebook likes and App store downloads and ratings. With access to Wootrader’s weighted predictive analytics, FinanceBoards gives the power of professional grade financial terminals in the hands of everyday traders. For more information, visit http://www.FinanceBoards.com.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, is a mobile executing and clearing broker-dealer for retail and institutional customers and provides a low cost, easy-to-use US equities investing platform to individuals worldwide. DriveWealth also partners with businesses around the world to offer its technology solutions as a Service platform, which allows global financial institutions to give their clients access to US listed securities. For more information, visit www.drivewealth.com.

For additional information, please contact Steve Hamburger, CMO, of FinanceBoards at 805.368.2218 or by emailing Steveh@Wootrader.com, or Diana Faddoul, Marketing Communications Manager, of DriveWealth, LLC at 973.532.5000 or by emailing DFaddoul@DriveWealth.com.

Posted-In: DriveWealth FinanceBoardsFintech News Press Releases

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.