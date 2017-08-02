Micro-Investing App Acorns, Personal Financial Assistant Clarity Money Team Up To Integrate Features

Two fintech companies are teaming up to integrate features of their personal finance apps. Acorns, a fintech company that lets its users invest small amounts of money into the stock market, announced last week a partnership with Clarity Money, an AI-powered personal financial assistant.

Through the partnership, Clarity customers will be able to invest using some of Acorns’ features, and Clarity users that already use Acorns can get an overview of their investing activity through Clarity’s app.

Clarity Money CEO Adam Dell was a speaker at the 2017 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. Acorns was also a competitor in this year’s Awards. Benzinga caught up with Acorns chief commercial officer Manning Field earlier this year to learn more about what it’s like working at a growing fintech startup.

