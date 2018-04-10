What Effect Will Powell Have On Equities Markets?

The Queen of England might have used the words annus horribilis to describe the performance of stock markets in 2018. While that definition is not quite apropos, there has been a marked downturn in the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq composite index, and the S&P 500 index. The above chart represents the record breaking performance of the Dow heading into 2018. The run-up to 26,500 and its subsequent declines are notable. The Dow defied gravity for years, and gains accelerated well into the first quarter of Trump’s presidency. The one-year performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is +15.86 percent, with a reading of 23,932 (Monday, 9 April 2018).

The S&P 500 index gained, which is currently trading around the 2,600 level, experienced similar momentum to gain about 10.57 percent in a year. The technology-heavy Nasdaq is up 17.65 percent over one year and is hovering around the 6,900 level.

While it’s easy to see this recent volatility as a either a drastic turn toward a bear market or, if you’re an optimist, a slight hiccup in a still promising market. However, Olsson Capital trader Smythe Wilson maintained a more descriptive tack on the matter:

One would be remiss to say that the bull market has completely abated. Sure, there has been a slowdown, as evidenced by the sharp decline from 26,000 to around 24,000 with the Dow Jones. However, this short-term correction is reflective of a healthy market that is finding equilibrium. We have seen all sorts of trading activity in the financial markets, particularly with cryptocurrency since December 2017. Now, we are witnessing a correction taking place in equities markets, and we are seeing nervous investors reacting emotionally to these events.

The current level of the Dow Jones is well beneath the 50-day moving average of 24,858.60, but it’s hovering around the 200-day moving average of 23,478.46. This indicates that the recent performance of the Dow (Q1 2018) has been characterized by massive selloffs. If we turn our attention to the one-month performance of the Dow, Bloomberg indicates that it is down 5.54 percent. Indeed, 24,858, or 5.54 percent, is close to the prevailing level of the Dow. By the close of trade on Friday, 6 April 2018, all 30 members in the Dow were down. This introduces the question: Are there any positives that could help to reverse the current trends in the financial markets?