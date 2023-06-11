EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm Seizes 'Amazing Opportunity' With Artificial Intelligence, Harnessing A 'Transformational Moment'

Technology giant Qualcomm Inc QCOM is one of several companies gaining attention for their advancements in artificial intelligence growth being seen worldwide. Here’s a look at what Qualcomm is doing to grow with artificial intelligence with Benzinga’s exclusive interview with their head of AI.

What Happened: Semiconductor stocks have seen valuations increase in 2023 with demand for artificial intelligence use cases increasing.

Qualcomm Senior Vice President and Head of AI Ziad Asghar shared with Benzinga some of the areas the company is most excited about.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for Qualcomm in terms of what we can do,” Asghar said of generative artificial intelligence. “This is a great opportunity for the whole industry.”

Calling the AI revolution a “transformational moment” for the industry, Asghar said that Qualcomm has a scale far greater than anybody else in the field.

“We are able to do these experiences far better and on more product lines than anybody else I know out there.”

Asghar added that there are two billion devices in the world with Qualcomm chips.

“The scale that Qualcomm brings is just amazing.”

Qualcomm is putting a lot of emphasis on incorporating AI straight into mobile devices, a key initiative for the company currently. This will lead to more use cases directly on the device, which could create a quicker and more secure experience for users.

Using a combination of generative AI and hybrid AI, Qualcomm believes it has the best user experience for the future.

“That sets us apart in a huge way. We do these models entirely on the device.”

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm shares are up 11.1% year-to-date and closed at $119.11 on Friday.

