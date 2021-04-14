Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: Bruce Liu

Bruce Liu, CEO and portfolio manager at Esoterica Capital, manages the company's active ETF Esoterica NEXTG Economy ETF (BATS: WUGI). The fund invests in the next cycle of the economy which he refers to as the "digital economy."

Liu was featured on Benzinga's Boot Camp Event, which took place live via YouTube on April 10.

Liu describes himself as a fundamental trader who takes a long-term thesis approach in which he tries to hold names for as long as possible until the thesis is broken. He told Benzinga he wanted to create a strategy that he could tell his close friends and family to buy.

Liu has an impressive history as a portfolio manager and equity strategist, working for companies like PhaseCapital, WisdomTree, Sanford Bernstein, Dow Chemical Portfolio Investments and IBM China.

Liu mentioned a couple of companies worth watching. He said he likes ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ACEV), a special purpose acquisition company set to merge with Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. He believes the company is well-positioned as a potential acquisition target.

Liu said Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API) deserves some attention. He said he expects the company to be a beneficiary of the 5G cycle. Overall he sees it as a volatile investment, but he believes it will be a good long-term play.