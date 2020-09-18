How AdMedia's Unique Approach To Digital Marketing Unlocks Incremental Reach, Value For Enterprise Brands

AdMedia, a performance-based advertising network geared towards helping brands scale reach and revenue across all digital channels, formally launched a new website design.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with AdMedia Founder and President Danny Bibi, Executive Director of Sales and Partnerships Jeff Alderman, and Vice President of Ad Solutions and Partnerships Michael Aragon.

About AdMedia

With the Web 2.0 revolution, brands were able to scale their businesses and voice online, globally.

In recent years, however, incumbent channels have become monopolized and plagued with rhetoric that has cut into advertiser integrity and reach.

Founded in 1998, AdMedia specializes in alternative methods of brand safe advertising. The company’s proprietary technologies and holistic distribution network has helped Fortune 100 brands reach over 200 million customers in the U.S., with unmatched return on investment.

In the simplest way possible: AdMedia is a brand-safe advertising alternative to large content providers such as Google, Bing and Facebook, among others.

“The value add and the key component we have is first-party data,” said Bibi. “The idea is inbound inventory inquiries come in -- which is a little bit over 1.4 trillion daily -- and we’re able to map that to a user profile and understand the users on a specific site app or page. We line that up with the intent of that user, and then cross check that against something like a Facebook audience targeting setup or Facebook exchange partner.”

How To Reach Customers Outside Of Facebook And Google Ads

“Within the digital landscape, there’s a lot of concern with fragmentation and complexity,” Aragon said.

Due to the overwhelming effort involved in segmenting brand promotions across different channels, the industry has demanded convergent solutions.

AdMedia delivers on that demand, offering channel-agnostic, cross-device solutions that help brands get over the diminishing returns associated with promoting across large content providers like Google and Bing.

“It’s really about targeting users outside of Facebook and other channels,” Bibi suggested. “Based on the queries we’re getting and the profile we have, we’re able to target users on other channels, outside of Facebook, providing a clean environment, with no hate speech.”

The company owns and operates over 1,000 sites, 1 million domains, and has publisher access across multiple channels including explicit search, native, contextual, shopping feeds, mobile, OTT, and more. AdMedia’s other core products include:

Yield Solution for uniquely targeting Facebook users outside of Facebook.

Technology stack which consists of SSP, DSP, and DMP products.

Cross-channel incremental audience reach with search, native, contextual, mobile and video solutions.

Brand safety integrations, as well as campaign management and mobile tools.

In a discussion regarding differentiation, Aragon noted that AdMedia’s inventory, user base, and focus on brand safety are key value drivers.

“Our commitment is to provide incremental reach and return to performance marketers,” Aragon added. “We optimize through machine learning and AI algorithms to make sure that bids are optimally being set to unlock the best return for an advertiser, while having human oversight to analyze big data, surface insights, and then implement tactical optimization efforts via with data as the guide.”

Innovation Outlook

In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the digital disruption in e-commerce and digital marketing accelerated.

As a result, AdMedia realized exponential growth as brands that saw downward trends in profitability in traditional and physical retail channels looked to more efficient and effective ways to reach customers.

“I think we’re definitely at the right time and place,” Alderman said. “The power is using proprietary first-party data signals to help brands reach people to find what they’re looking for quicker to simplify their lives.”

Going forward, AdMedia plans to better position itself to assist brands and agencies in depressed industries such as retail, travel, dining, and entertainment.

“We are partnering with brands to identify and solidify an execution roadmap for when we emerge from this pandemic,” Aragon said in a brief discussion regarding AdMedia’s hands-on approach to strategic, forward looking planning.

“We understand people are working from home, so we’ve also introduced things like Virtual Lunch‘n Learns, where we’ve partnered with DoorDash and Postmates to provide lunch to the people we’re talking to. We then hop on virtual meetings and keep the lines of communication open.”

To learn more on how AdMedia is disrupting the advertising industry, click here.