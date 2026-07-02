The U.S. Treasury has unveiled the investment lineup for the new Trump Accounts program, opting for some of the largest, lowest-cost index ETFs in the market rather than specialized or actively managed funds, according to Reuters. The decision places broad-market exposure at the center of a program designed to encourage long-term investing for millions of American children.

The Treasury also selected four additional ETFs that track broad U.S. equity markets:

–iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:IVV)

–iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSE:ITOT)

–SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSE:SPTM)

–Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSE:VTI)

The lineup reflects a clear preference for diversified, low-cost passive investing over sector-specific or thematic strategies.

Why these ETFs Might Have Made the Cut

The selected funds share several characteristics that make them well suited for a government-backed, long-term savings program.

Broad diversification: While SPYM and IVV track the S&P 500, ITOT, SPTM and VTI extend exposure beyond large-cap stocks by including mid- and small-cap companies. Together, the funds represent virtually the entire investable U.S. equity market.

Low fees: All five ETFs are among the industry’s cheapest core equity funds, with expense ratios measured in just a few basis points. Aside from SPYM, which carries a 0.02% expense ratio, the rest of the ETFs cost 0.03%. Lower costs can have a meaningful impact on long-term returns, especially over investment horizons that could span nearly two decades before beneficiaries reach adulthood.

For perspective, on a $10,000 investment held for 20 years, a fund charging 0.03% annually instead of 0.30% could leave an investor with around $1,000 more at an assumed 8% annual return, illustrating how even tiny fee differences compound over time.

High liquidity and scale: IVV and VTI rank among the world’s largest ETFs by assets under management, while State Street’s SPDR Portfolio lineup is designed specifically to compete on cost-efficient index exposure. Large asset bases and deep trading volumes reduce tracking error and improve operational efficiency.

Simple, rules-based investing. Rather than relying on active managers or tactical allocation decisions, the funds follow transparent indexes, making them easier to administer in a nationwide investment program.

Why SPYM Is the Default

The Treasury’s decision to designate SPYM as the launch-period default may also reflect operational simplicity. Every initial government contribution, and potentially matching contributions from participating employers, will flow into a single fund, streamlining account administration while giving every participant immediate exposure to America’s largest publicly traded companies.

The inclusion of ETFs from BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, and Vanguard also spreads participation among the three dominant providers of passive investment products, avoiding reliance on a single asset manager.

Several corporations, including BlackRock, have also committed to matching the federal government’s $1,000 contribution for eligible employees’ children. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the accounts could help “millions build long-term financial security” by encouraging investing from an early age.

For ETF issuers, inclusion in the Trump Accounts program represents more than a symbolic win. If the initiative gains widespread adoption, it could channel billions of dollars into broad-market index ETFs over the coming years, further reinforcing the dominance of passive investing in long-term wealth-building.

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