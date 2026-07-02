Ethereum (ETH) has rebounded from its recent lows, but the recovery may not be enough to reverse a prolonged exodus from spot Ethereum ETFs, highlighting a growing disconnect between the cryptocurrency’s price action and institutional investor sentiment.

ETH has climbed back above the psychologically important $1,500 level and was recently trading in the $1,600-$1,620 range after briefly dipping to around $1,500. However, Simon-Peter Massabni, Head of Business Development at global multi-asset broker XS.com, cautioned that the move appears to be more of a technical rebound than the beginning of a sustained rally.

“The current rebound is still not enough to confirm a clear reversal,” Massabni said. “Instead, it mainly appears to be a corrective move after selling pressure had persisted for several sessions.”

ETF Flows Remain the Biggest Headwind

While Ethereum’s price has stabilized, spot Ethereum ETFs continue to paint a less encouraging picture.

According to Massabni, the funds have logged seven consecutive weeks of net outflows totaling roughly $1.18 billion, underscoring continued institutional caution toward the second-largest cryptocurrency. If withdrawals continue this week, Ethereum ETFs would extend their losing streak to eight straight weeks.

“Spot Ethereum ETFs have faced seven consecutive weeks of net outflows, with the total value reaching around $1.18 billion, clearly reflecting institutional investors’ cautious stance toward ETH,” he said.

The persistent outflows stand in sharp contrast to the optimism surrounding the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs, which many market participants expected would unlock a fresh wave of institutional demand, similar to the record inflows seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Instead, Ethereum funds have struggled to establish sustained momentum as investors remain selective amid elevated interest rates, macroeconomic uncertainty and mixed sentiment across digital assets.

Macro Environment Still Weighs on Crypto

Massabni believes the broader macro backdrop continues to limit risk appetite.

“The macro backdrop is still not truly supportive of risk assets,” he said, pointing to uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path. “In an environment where interest rates may stay higher for longer, capital tends to be more cautious toward highly volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies.”

He added that weak ETF demand has become a key signal of institutional positioning.

“The lack of positive ETF flows reflects cautious sentiment among large investors and reduces ETH’s short-term appeal compared with initial expectations,” Massabni said.

Ethereum also remains closely tied to broader crypto market sentiment, with Bitcoin yet to establish a decisive upward trend. As a result, ETH could struggle to outperform independently unless market conditions improve.

What Could Turn the Tide?

Massabni said ETF flows may ultimately determine whether Ethereum’s rebound develops into a sustained recovery.

“If ETH manages to stay above the $1,500 area and ETF flows show signs of stabilizing, price could continue to recover toward higher zones around $1,700-$1,800,” he said.

However, he warned that renewed macro pressure or continued investor withdrawals from spot Ethereum ETFs could send the cryptocurrency back toward the $1,500 support level. A decisive break below that threshold, he added, could extend the broader downtrend before the market finds a new equilibrium.

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