The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is signaling what could become one of the most significant reviews of the ETF regulatory framework in years, as the rapid evolution of the $16 trillion ETF industry forces regulators to reconsider whether existing oversight tools remain adequate, according to Bloomberg.

The agency on Tuesday issued a request for comment (RFC) seeking public feedback on its ETF review process, following growing scrutiny over increasingly complex fund structures, including proposed prediction market ETFs. Rather than focusing solely on those novel products, the SEC is examining whether its broader regulatory approach is equipped to oversee an ETF market that has expanded far beyond traditional index-tracking funds.

The move comes as ETF issuers continue to roll out products tied to cryptocurrencies, leveraged single-stock strategies, options-income portfolios, defined-outcome structures, and other alternative exposures that have stretched the boundaries of what can be packaged into an exchange-traded vehicle.

Prediction Market ETFs Spark A Broader Regulatory Review

However, Brian Daly, director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, told Bloomberg that the latest request is about modernizing the ETF review process itself rather than targeting any single product category.

The SEC is seeking feedback on whether it should have additional authority to intervene after an ETF becomes effective and whether certain filing processes should remain confidential while applications are under review.

Confidential ETF Filings Could Reduce Copycat Launches

One of the most notable proposals would allow ETF sponsors greater confidentiality during the filing process.

Currently, ETF registration statements become public, allowing competing asset managers to quickly file similar products in an attempt to capture first-mover advantage. Daly described the competitive filing environment as “ferocious,” pointing to the race surrounding the launch of spot crypto ETFs in 2024, when multiple issuers sought to debut nearly identical products at the same time.

If adopted, confidential filings could encourage issuers to work more closely with regulators before launch without worrying that competitors will immediately replicate their strategies.

Innovation Has Expanded Well Beyond Traditional ETFs

The regulatory review comes as ETF innovation has accelerated dramatically over the past several years.

The approval of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs opened the door for digital asset exposure within traditional brokerage accounts, while issuers have rapidly expanded offerings in leveraged single-stock products, options-income strategies, and thematic investing.

Prediction market ETFs, if eventually approved, would represent another step in that evolution by bringing event-based contracts into the ETF wrapper.

What Comes Next

The SEC emphasized that the request for comment does not automatically lead to new regulations. Responses will remain open for 60 days, after which the agency could consider targeted reforms ranging from exemptive relief and staff no-action letters to broader changes in how ETF applications are reviewed.

For investors and asset managers alike, the consultation signals that regulators are preparing for an ETF market where product innovation is moving faster than the framework designed to oversee it. If the review ultimately results in rule changes, it could reshape how new ETFs are developed, reviewed, and brought to market while influencing competition among issuers seeking the next first-mover advantage.

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