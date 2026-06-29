Big Shorts In Palantir, Rocket Lab, MSTR Crush S&P 500 In June's Hottest Trades

Each had been a momentum darling, the kind of stock that runs for months and pulls in crowds of believers. In June, all three went into reverse — and the exchange-traded funds built to profit from their losses returned 65%, 130% and 55% on the month, while the S&P 500 slipped about 2%. The Benzinga Edge rankings, which track price momentum across the entire market, lit up with the proof.

The investors who had quietly bet on exactly that reversal walked away with the biggest gains anywhere in stocks. The Palantir and Strategy bets show up directly in the Benzinga Edge data, and they took a specific form: leveraged “inverse” funds.

An inverse ETF is built to move opposite to a stock, and most of these are “2x” products — engineered to rise twice as fast as the stock falls. Own one, and a 10% drop in the underlying stock is designed to hand you roughly a 20% gain. They are blunt, aggressive instruments, and in a falling stock they produce eye-watering returns fast.

When The Darlings Fell, These Soared

This is where the Benzinga Edge rankings rule out a one-month fluke. Benzinga’s Edge Momentum score is a proprietary percentile ranking that evaluates a stock’s relative price strength using price action and volatility across short-, medium- and long-term timeframes. In plain terms, it scores how strong a trend is against the whole market, from 1 to 100.

Through June, these bearish funds didn’t just rise — they climbed toward the very top of that ranking. The 2x short Strategy fund scored in the mid-90s, among the strongest-trending instruments in the entire market, with the bet against Palantir close behind. And the signal held across multiple weekly readings of the Benzinga Edge data, not just one — the mark of a real trend rather than a single violent session.

Topping The Charts, Beating The Market

Every one of these three bearish bets — up 65%, 130%, and 64% — beat the best stock in the index. The trades that won biggest in June weren’t bets on the future of technology. They were bets that three of its most celebrated names were about to fall.

One caveat ties the three funds together, and it matters for anyone tempted to chase them: these are short-term tactical instruments, not buy-and-holds. Each had bled value over prior months, so June’s pops are monthly snapshots, not windfalls for long-term holders — a leveraged fund’s jump describes what already happened to a price, never what comes next.

That’s the real lesson in the Benzinga Edge data. While the headlines tracked the megacaps, June’s biggest winners were hiding in plain sight — in the quiet trades that pay off when the crowd’s favorite stocks finally stumble.

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