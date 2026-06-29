Autocallable ETFs are quickly evolving from one of Wall Street’s newest ETF experiments into one of its steadily growing income categories.

The segment has expanded to roughly 24 funds managing about $2.5 billion in assets only a year after the first product debuted, according to The Daily Upside, as advisors increasingly embrace ETF wrappers for strategies that were once confined to the structured-note market.

Autocallable strategies are generally linked to equity benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and use structured notes and options to generate enhanced income. Their defining feature is an “autocall” provision, which allows the note to be redeemed early if the underlying index reaches predetermined levels.

The ETFs To Watch

Calamos Autocallable Income ETF (NYSE:CAIE)

The largest player remains CAIE, which launched in June last year and has grown to approximately $1 billion in assets.

The fund invests in portfolios of structured autocallable notes linked to a volatility-managed S&P 500 strategy.

Calamos has since expanded the lineup with products tied to Nasdaq-focused and growth-oriented benchmarks, underscoring growing demand from financial advisors looking for simplified access to structured products.

FT Vest Laddered Autocallable Barrier & Income ETF (NYSE:ACYN)

One of the fastest-growing newcomers, ACYN has accumulated more than $850 million since launching earlier this year.

Its laddered structure is designed to diversify maturity dates across multiple autocallable notes rather than concentrating exposure in a single issuance.

TrueShares S&P Autocallable High Income ETF (BATS:PAYH)

Unlike many competitors, PAYH employs dynamic volatility management that adjusts structured-note exposure throughout the trading day while maintaining an always-on hedge designed to cushion severe market declines.

TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF (BATS:PAYM)

PAYM uses a similar framework but emphasizes a more defensive risk profile, targeting investors who prioritize capital preservation alongside income generation.

Beyond Broad Markets

The innovation is beginning to extend beyond traditional equity benchmarks.

GraniteShares recently filed for an Autocallable DRAM ETF, one of the industry’s first thematic autocallable products.

The proposed fund would be linked to the rapidly growing memory-chip trade that has been fueled by AI infrastructure spending, highlighting how issuers are now combining structured-income strategies with some of Wall Street’s hottest investment themes.

The filing follows a wave of AI-focused ETF innovation that has included leveraged memory-chip funds and suggests autocallable structures could eventually expand well beyond broad-market indexes.

Why The Category Is Growing

Autocallable ETFs package portfolios of structured notes that typically generate income while providing conditional downside protection.

Returns generally depend on whether an underlying benchmark—often the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100—remains above predetermined barriers during the life of the notes.

Unlike traditional structured notes purchased individually from banks, the ETF structure offers daily liquidity, greater transparency, lower investment minimums and simplified portfolio management.

The products also benefit from today’s investment environment.

Higher interest rates have supported income generation through collateral holdings, while elevated market volatility has increased option premiums that help finance coupon payments.

Some strategies, including TrueShares’ PAYH and PAYM, dynamically adjust their exposure to structured notes throughout the day to manage volatility.

Loukas said autocallable strategies generally perform best in sideways or modestly rising markets, adding that temporary market selloffs do not necessarily translate into permanent losses.

“The reference index stays above the coupon threshold of the portfolio notes (the level above which the note continues to pay),” noted Loukas. “The net effect is a mark-to-market change in the value of the note.”

Looking ahead, Loukas expects the category to continue expanding despite potential regulatory diversification constraints tied to counterparty exposure.

“Structured outcome investments are an extremely versatile and effective portfolio construction tool in all environments,” he said. “As such, I believe they will take their place as a core pillar.”

A Growing Corner Of The ETF Market

Structured-note issuance in the U.S. exceeded $226 billion last year, according to CAIS Group, suggesting the addressable market remains significantly larger than today’s ETF assets.

As advisors become more familiar with the mechanics of autocallable ETFs,and as more issuers expand beyond traditional index exposure into thematic strategies, the category appears poised to become another established pillar of the rapidly expanding outcome-oriented ETF universe.

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