The ETF industry’s biggest selling point may not matter as much as investors think, at least not inside retirement accounts.

ETFs have attracted trillions of dollars in assets partly because of their tax-efficient structure. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs can generally avoid distributing taxable capital gains through their in-kind creation and redemption mechanism. In taxable brokerage accounts, that advantage can add meaningful after-tax returns over time.

But for the millions of Americans investing through 401(k)s and traditional IRAs, the ETF tax edge is largely irrelevant.

That’s because retirement accounts are already tax-advantaged. Investors typically do not owe annual taxes on capital gains, dividends, or portfolio turnover inside a 401(k). Instead, taxes are deferred until withdrawals begin. As a result, many retirement savers may be focusing on a feature that has little impact on their actual investment outcomes.

The Bigger Driver Of Returns

For retirement investors, factors such as contribution rates, employer matching programs, asset allocation, and fund expenses often matter far more than whether a portfolio is built with ETFs or mutual funds.

A worker contributing enough to capture a full employer match could generate an immediate return that far exceeds any incremental tax benefit associated with ETF ownership. Likewise, maintaining consistent contributions through market cycles can have a much larger impact on long-term wealth accumulation than choosing between two low-cost index vehicles tracking the same benchmark.

The distinction is particularly relevant because most workplace retirement plans still rely heavily on mutual funds. While ETFs dominate flows in taxable brokerage accounts, mutual funds remain the primary investment option in 401(k) plans due to the retirement industry’s infrastructure, record keeping systems, and automatic contribution features.

Why Mutual Funds Continue To Dominate 401(k)s

Many retirement plans offer low-cost index mutual funds that closely mirror popular ETFs.

For example, investors often have access to S&P 500 index mutual funds with expense ratios comparable to widely held ETF products such as Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. In those cases, the tax-efficiency advantage that helps ETFs stand out in taxable accounts largely disappears inside a retirement plan.

Mutual funds also retain an operational advantage for retirement savers because they are designed to accommodate payroll deductions, automatic investments, and fractional contributions without requiring intraday trading.

What It Means For ETF Investors

The takeaway is not that ETFs are losing their edge. Rather, their biggest structural advantage is most valuable in taxable accounts, where avoiding capital gains distributions can improve after-tax returns.

For retirement investors, however, the focus may be better placed elsewhere, such as maximizing contributions, minimizing fees, maintaining diversification, and staying invested through market volatility.

As ETFs continue to gather assets from traditional mutual funds, the industry’s marketing message may increasingly need to shift from tax efficiency toward lower costs, portfolio flexibility, and access to specialized investment strategies. For many retirement savers, the real wealth-building advantage is not choosing ETFs over mutual funds, rather, it’s consistently funding their accounts regardless of the wrapper holding the investments.

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