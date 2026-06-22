God Bless America, YALL: ETF Relaunches With A Trump Trade Makeover

The move expands the ETF suite tied to Truth.Fi, the financial technology arm of Trump Media & Technology Group, while retaining the fund’s original America-First investment philosophy and portfolio management team.

The fund will continue to be managed by founder Adam Curran of Curran Financial Partners, providing continuity for existing shareholders.

Yorkville America Equities said the relaunch positions YALL as the active-management counterpart to the Truth Social Funds’ index-based products, offering investors exposure to companies aligned with U.S. economic leadership, national priorities, and domestic growth themes.

Yorkville CEO Steve Neamtz said Curran’s investment approach aligns with the platform’s objectives, while Curran described the relaunch as the next phase in a strategy centered on American strength, values, and opportunity.

Key Fund Details

Trump Media & Technology Group operates several businesses under its ecosystem, including Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi.

The Truth Social Funds platform recently launched a suite of America First-themed ETFs designed to provide exposure to areas such as U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership.

The funds are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and advised by Yorkville America Equities.

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