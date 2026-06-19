As SpaceX Falls Back To Earth, Bear ETFs Reach For The Stars

The pullback follows SpaceX’s announcement that it will acquire AI coding startup Cursor in a $60 billion all-stock deal, resulting in roughly 3.4% dilution for existing shareholders. The transaction prompted Morningstar to trim its fair value estimate for the stock to $62 from $63, citing dilution concerns, even as it noted stronger AI monetization could support upside.

Short SpaceX ETFs Rally As Bears Gain Traction

Nevertheless, the recent selloff has provided an early boost to a growing group of inverse ETFs designed to profit when SpaceX shares decline.

For ETF issuers, the emergence of both long and short SpaceX-focused products reflects the company’s growing importance in the market. For investors, however, the strong performance of bearish ETFs this week serves as a reminder that SpaceX’s debut has entered a new phase—one driven less by IPO enthusiasm and more by questions about valuation, execution, and the sustainability of its rapid rise.

Space ETFs feel the pressure

The pullback is likely to be closely watched by investors in space-focused ETFs that quickly embraced SpaceX following its listing.

SpaceX’s size and prominence have made it difficult for thematic fund managers to ignore. For many investors, the company has become the flagship holding of the commercial space industry, meaning sharp swings in its stock price can have an outsized impact on fund performance and investor sentiment toward the sector.

For ETF investors, SpaceX’s first major correction may represent an early test of whether the company’s long-term potential can outweigh near-term valuation concerns. While the stock remains one of the market’s most closely watched names, the recent selloff suggests that dilution fears and valuation scrutiny are beginning to replace the IPO euphoria that fueled its record-breaking debut.

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