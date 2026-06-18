From Niche Space Play To Mainstream ETF Holding

SpaceX’s inclusion in specialized space ETFs was largely expected. The company is widely regarded as the dominant player in commercial launch services and operates Starlink, the world’s largest satellite network.

ProcureAM said SpaceX qualified for inclusion in the VettaFi Space Index after meeting its requirements for market capitalization, liquidity, and space-related revenues.

What SCHV’s Tiny Stake Forces Us To Think

The bigger story may be SpaceX’s appearance in SCHV.

The allocation is negligible—just 0.012% of the fund’s roughly $15.8 billion asset base—and unlikely to have any meaningful impact on performance. Yet the holding has sparked discussion because it challenges traditional ETF labels.

Investors have long viewed SpaceX as a quintessential growth company. Its presence in a value-oriented fund highlights how rapidly evolving businesses can increasingly fit into multiple investment categories, particularly as index methodologies adapt to changing market realities.

The Next Phase Of ETF Adoption

The developments suggest that SpaceX’s ETF footprint could expand quickly in the coming months. Beyond dedicated space funds, the company could increasingly appear in AI infrastructure portfolios, broad-market indexes, growth funds, and factor-based strategies as its market capitalization and trading history mature.

For ETF investors, SpaceX is no longer just a niche space-industry bet. It is rapidly becoming a stock that fund managers across multiple categories believe they cannot afford to ignore.

Photo: Artsiom P / Shutterstock