Bulls Pile Into Moderna As FDA Decision Nears, Ignites 60% Surge In This ETF

Shares of Moderna climbed nearly 60% over the past five trading sessions, boosting the company’s market capitalization by roughly $6.2 billion to about $24 billion, according to Trefis. The rally accelerated after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released briefing documents ahead of a closely watched advisory committee meeting on Moderna’s mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine, mFlusiva.

FDA Review Revives Investor Optimism

Investors appeared encouraged by the FDA’s briefing materials, which struck a largely balanced tone ahead of a vote by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on whether the benefits of mFlusiva outweigh its risks for adults aged 50 and older.

The development marks a significant turnaround from February, when the FDA issued a surprise refuse-to-file letter for the vaccine application, citing concerns about the comparator trial used in Moderna’s studies. The agency later reversed course, and the latest documents noted some evidence gaps in older and immunocompromised populations but identified no major deficiencies.

The regulatory update has fueled hopes that Moderna may finally be able to expand beyond its COVID-19 vaccine franchise and establish a broader respiratory vaccine portfolio.

Pipeline Launches Come Into Focus

Adding to the optimism, Moderna recently announced an internal reorganization and appointed Ester Banque as chief commercial officer as the company prepares for several potential product launches over the next few years.

Among the most anticipated candidates are a flu/COVID combination vaccine and a norovirus vaccine, both expected to reach the market in 2027 or 2028 if approved.

The renewed focus on commercialization is helping investors reassess Moderna’s long-term growth prospects after years of declining pandemic-related revenue.

What It Means For ETF Investors

For now, Moderna’s sharp rebound has become a reminder of how quickly sentiment can change in biotech, and how leveraged ETFs can magnify those moves when investors pile into a high-conviction catalyst trade.

Photo: Shutterstock