The ETF industry’s relentless fee war has delivered a major victory for investors. But it may also be driving one of the biggest waves of product innovation and speculation the market has ever seen.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence data shared by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, funds charging 10 basis points or less now account for 58% of ETF industry assets, yet generate only 16% of industry revenue. At the other end of the spectrum, ETFs charging 51 basis points or more control just 8% of assets while producing 34% of revenue.

“The Jack Bogle Paradox,” Balchunas wrote in a recent post on X. “The more money that goes into cheap Vanguard-ian funds, the more hot sauce and derivative products you will see launched.”

Investors Won The Fee War

For decades, asset managers competed by steadily lowering fees on broad-market index funds. That race intensified as investors flocked to low-cost products offered by firms such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street.

The strategy worked. Today, ultra-cheap ETFs dominate industry assets, making low-cost investing the default choice for millions of investors. However, the success of these funds has created a new challenge for ETF issuers: gathering assets no longer guarantees meaningful revenue.

Bloomberg Intelligence data shows that ETFs charging between 11 and 20 basis points account for 16% of industry assets and 15% of revenue, underscoring how closely asset growth and revenue are aligned at lower fee levels.

Why ETF Launches Are Getting Increasingly Exotic

As fee compression squeezes profit margins, issuers are increasingly looking beyond traditional index funds to higher-fee strategies.

The past few years have seen an explosion of leveraged ETFs, single-stock products, covered-call income funds, cryptocurrency strategies, private-market vehicles, and niche thematic funds.

Many of these products charge substantially more than traditional index ETFs, helping issuers generate revenue even without attracting massive asset bases.

Small Assets, Big Revenue

The economics behind the trend are stark.

Bloomberg Intelligence data shows ETFs charging between 31 and 40 basis points account for just 9% of industry assets but generate 18% of revenue. Funds charging between 41 and 50 basis points represent 3% of assets while contributing 9% of revenue.

The biggest disparity appears in the highest-fee bucket. ETFs charging 51 basis points or more account for only 8% of industry assets but generate roughly one-third of total industry revenue.

The Ironic Legacy Of Jack Bogle

The ETF industry’s newest launches often attract attention for their complexity, leverage, or narrowly targeted investment themes. But the data suggests they are not simply marketing gimmicks.

Instead, they may be the natural outcome of a market where investors increasingly demand low-cost beta exposure while issuers still need profitable businesses.

In a twist that would likely have amused, or perhaps concerned, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, the triumph of low-cost investing may be creating the strongest incentive yet for Wall Street to develop products that sit far outside the traditional index-fund playbook.

Photo: Shutterstock