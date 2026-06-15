The launch highlights a simple reality: investor demand for SpaceX exposure isn’t waiting around.

From IPO To Leveraged Trade

LOFF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, equal to 200% of SpaceX’s daily performance.

The speed of the launch is notable. While many newly public companies spend months building a trading history before derivative products emerge, SpaceX has gone from private-market darling to leveraged ETF underlying asset in a matter of days.

Direxion said the fund is designed for active traders looking to express a short-term bullish view on the stock.

In comments shared with Benzinga, Direxion CEO Douglas Yones said the firm’s decades of experience managing leveraged products helped pave the way for the rapid launch. He pointed to “countless hours of due diligence” and the expertise of Direxion’s portfolio management and risk teams as key factors behind bringing LOFF to market so soon after SpaceX’s debut.

SpaceX Joins Direxion’s Single-Stock Lineup

The ETF provider has become one of the biggest names in the single-stock ETF market, thanks in large part to products tied to high-profile names such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

“Few companies have been followed as closely as SpaceX,” said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. “With LOFF, active traders can act on that conviction from the start of public trading.”

The company said the launch builds on its existing suite of leveraged single-stock products that cater to traders seeking magnified exposure to market-moving names.

Betting On The Hottest New Ticker

SpaceX’s public debut has been among the most anticipated listings in years, drawing intense attention from both retail and institutional investors.

Now, traders looking for even more thrust behind their SpaceX bets have a new vehicle.

Whether SpaceX continues its ascent or experiences the turbulence that often follows blockbuster IPOs, LOFF ensures one thing: the market’s newest marquee stock already has a leveraged ETF riding shotgun.

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