The inflows came as the 30-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.18% on Tuesday, its highest level since 2007, intensifying the sell-off across long-duration bond ETFs. The demand for higher yields has hammered Treasury prices, given bond prices move inversely to yields, leaving funds like TLT under pressure. The ETF recently fell to around $83.66, its lowest level since November 2023.

Bond Market Sends A Fresh Warning Signal

The surge in Treasury yields is reverberating far beyond the bond market. Higher long-term yields tighten financial conditions across the economy by increasing borrowing costs for businesses, consumers and the government. Mortgage rates, corporate debt costs and credit-card borrowing rates tend to rise alongside Treasury yields.

At the same time, higher Treasury yields create tougher competition for equities because investors can suddenly earn more than 5% from relatively low-risk government debt. That dynamic is especially problematic for long-duration growth sectors such as technology and artificial intelligence, where valuations depend heavily on future earnings growth.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 4.6%, while two-year yields moved back above the key 4% threshold. The latest jump in yields followed hotter-than-expected inflation data. Consumer inflation reportedly accelerated to 3.8% in April from 3.3% previously, while producer prices surged to 6.05%, their highest level in four years.

Those readings have sharply reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Markets tracked by CME FedWatch and prediction platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi increasingly indicate investors expect rates to remain elevated for longer.

Wall Street analysts have warned that persistent inflation and rising Treasury issuance could continue pushing yields higher. The U.S. Treasury recently sold $25 billion in 30-year bonds at a yield near 5%, the highest auction level since 2007.

TLT Battles Outflows Despite One-Day Rebound

Despite the sharp inflow on May 19, TLT has struggled to attract consistent investor demand this year. Earlier this month, the ETF recorded roughly $122 million in outflows, bringing year-to-date net outflows to nearly $3.92 billion before the May 18 reversal in sentiment.

The divergence between inflows and price action suggests some investors may be attempting to buy the dip in long-duration Treasuries, betting that slowing economic growth or weakening risk appetite could eventually drive yields lower. Others, however, remain cautious that structurally higher inflation and expanding fiscal deficits may keep bond yields elevated.

TLT's performance has reflected that uncertainty. The ETF remains well below its 50-week and 100-week exponential moving averages, while technical indicators such as the Supertrend signal continue pointing toward bearish momentum.

Long-duration Treasury ETFs are particularly sensitive to rate movements because of their high duration exposure. Even relatively small increases in yields can translate into significant price declines. That sensitivity has made TLT one of the clearest market gauges for shifting expectations around inflation, Federal Reserve policy and long-term economic growth.

At the same time, the fund's massive scale and liquidity continue to make it a closely watched vehicle for institutional investors seeking exposure to U.S. government bonds during periods of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

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