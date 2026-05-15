SpaceX May Be The Real Story

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart suggested on X that the Cerebras launch could serve as a test case for how quickly leveraged SpaceX ETFs may eventually hit the market, underscoring how aggressively issuers are moving to capitalize on investor demand for speculative, high-volatility trades.

The quick move suggests issuers are increasingly competing on "speed-to-market" around buzzy names linked to artificial intelligence, defense, crypto and space exploration.

That race may already be underway for SpaceX, the most anticipated IPO of 2026.

Earlier this year, Tuttle Capital Management and REX Shares filed for leveraged ETFs tied to SpaceX and AI startup Anthropic ahead of any public offering, according to Reuters. The filings highlighted growing expectations that a future SpaceX IPO could unleash one of the largest waves of retail trading activity Wall Street has seen in years.

ETF Issuers Are Racing To Capture Retail Mania

If SpaceX eventually goes public, analysts expect the scramble to launch related ETFs could move even faster.