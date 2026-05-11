The standout has been Tradr 2X Long SNDK Daily ETF (BATS:SNXX) , which has surged nearly 640% since its late-January debut. The fund climbed dramatically outperforming the already blistering rise in SanDisk shares.

AI Storage Boom Powers SanDisk Frenzy

At the same time, short interest in SanDisk has climbed from 8.06 million shares to 9.75 million shares, representing more than 10% of the public float, suggesting some traders are betting the rally may be overheating.

Tight NAND Supply Adds Fuel To The Trade

Leveraged ETFs Become The New AI Momentum Trade

The SanDisk-linked rally is also highlighting a broader shift in ETF trading behavior, where investors are increasingly seeking amplified exposure to niche AI winners rather than relying solely on diversified semiconductor funds.

The phenomenon mirrors earlier waves of speculative enthusiasm seen in leveraged ETFs tied to mega-cap AI and crypto-related stocks. However, SanDisk-linked products may represent one of the clearest examples yet of single-stock ETF momentum feeding off an already parabolic equity rally.

For now, the AI storage trade remains one of Wall Street's most crowded bullish bets, and leveraged ETF traders appear focused on riding the momentum higher.

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