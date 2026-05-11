Bitcoin ETFs Just Had Their Biggest Buying Wave Of 2026

Several other major issuers also saw meaningful activity. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) posted mixed flows amid late-April volatility, as it continued seeing intermittent institutional demand.

According to SoSoValue data, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $1.97 billion in net inflows in April, topping March's $1.37 billion haul and fully reversing the heavy redemptions seen in January and February. The rebound lifted cumulative net inflows since the products launched in early 2024 to more than $58 billion.

The momentum accelerated further in early May. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a massive $1.05 billion in net inflows on May 7, the highest daily intake in 111 days, according to Coinviews.

Bitcoin traded near $81,000 on Saturday after reclaiming key technical levels in the previous session, as investors continued pouring money into regulated crypto investment products despite lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Fundstrat's Tom Lee recently said that sustained ETF demand and supportive regulation could help drive Bitcoin toward a long-term $250,000 bull case, as investors increasingly view the asset as a scarce digital commodity.

The surge points to renewed institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles, particularly as macro uncertainty stabilizes and crypto prices recover.

BlackRock Extends Dominance In Bitcoin ETF Race

The latest institutional push extends beyond ETFs. BNY Mellon recently announced plans to launch regulated custody services for Bitcoin and Ether in Abu Dhabi, underscoring how traditional finance firms are deepening their crypto infrastructure offerings globally.

ETF Demand Tightens Bitcoin Supply

Bitcoin climbed roughly 12% during April, marking its strongest monthly gain since April 2025. Analysts say sustained ETF demand is tightening available spot supply on exchanges, while corporate treasury purchases are adding further buying pressure.

Regulatory developments are also back in focus. The proposed CLARITY Act is scheduled for a key U.S. Senate Banking Committee session on May 14 and could establish clearer rules on whether digital assets are treated as securities or commodities.

Grayscale Investments Research has said bipartisan crypto market-structure legislation could help integrate public blockchains more deeply into mainstream financial infrastructure by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin network hash rates have climbed to record highs despite rising mining costs, reflecting continued confidence in the network's long-term security and adoption trajectory.

Ethereum ETFs also showed signs of recovery. U.S. spot Ether ETFs drew $356 million in April, their first positive month since October 2025, bringing total crypto ETF inflows across Bitcoin and Ethereum products above $2.3 billion.

Still, volatility remains elevated. Several Bitcoin ETFs posted intermittent outflows during late-April market swings, underscoring that investor sentiment remains highly sensitive to macroeconomic and regulatory developments.

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