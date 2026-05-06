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Blocks with ETF written across them, with a financial chart in the background
May 6, 2026 8:38 AM 3 min read

US ETFs Surge To $14.7 Trillion As April Flows Hit $171 Billion, Equities Lead Charge

U.S.-listed ETFs closed April with total assets under management rising to $14.7 trillion, marking a 10.5% jump from $13.3 trillion in March, per FactSet.

The pace of capital inflows also picked up meaningfully, with $171.4 billion added during the month. That brings year-to-date inflows to $643.9 billion in just four months, highlighting sustained investor demand despite shifting macro expectations.

Equities Dominate As Fixed Income Loses Steam

Equity ETFs were the standout performers, capturing 77.5% of April's net inflows, or roughly $133 billion. Sector-level flows highlight strong demand for cyclical and growth exposure.

Fixed income ETFs, by contrast, saw a notable slowdown, attracting just $31.3 billion, the weakest monthly inflow since July. Alternatives added momentum with $4.6 billion in inflows, while currency ETFs and asset allocation strategies remained stable at $2.6 billion and $907 million, respectively.

Commodities were the only major drag, recording $845.5 million in outflows, driven largely by redemptions in crude oil and precious metals products.

Sector Rotation Favors Cyclicals

Overall, April's ETF flow story was straightforward: investors didn't just dip a toe into risk assets—they stepped in decisively, with equities firmly in the driver's seat and defensives left waiting at the curb.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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