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elon musk
May 5, 2026 12:46 PM 2 min read

Musk Says 'Retirement Is Irrelevant'—But ETF Investors Are Betting Big On Retirement Anyway

It's a striking vision, but one that hinges on a timeline and outcome that remain deeply uncertain. For now, investor behavior suggests a far more grounded approach: keep saving, keep investing, and prepare for the long term.

ETF Flows Suggest Retirement Isn't Going Anywhere

A growing body of data shows that index ETFs, long considered core retirement vehicles, continue to attract massive allocations. According to State Street Global Advisors’ ETF impact report 2025-2026, the retirement industry has already allocated around $4 trillion to index funds, underscoring the central role passive strategies play in long-term investing.

These are not tactical trades. They continue to draw billions in inflows even during periods of market volatility, a behavior typically associated with long-duration investing.

Moreover, according to State Street’s global ETF outlook 2026 report, “the investor narrative is increasingly retail-led, as ETFs become more deeply embedded in long-term savings and retirement structures,” establishing the growing influence of ETFs in retirement investing.

Additionally, Grand View Research projects the global artificial intelligence market size to reach $3,497.26 billion in 2033, up from an estimated expanding at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2026 to 2033. This reinforces the long-term growth case for the sector.

So basically, while Musk is envisioning a world where retirement planning fades away, investors are still steadily funding it through ETF allocations.

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