ETF Flows Signal Calm, Not Panic

The Missing Piece: Where Are The Bond Inflows?

Why This Time Is Different

What's fundamentally changed is the macro regime. For nearly two decades before the pandemic, markets operated in a low-inflation, falling-rate environment, where bonds reliably cushioned equity drawdowns. That relationship broke down in 2022, when both asset classes fell simultaneously for the first time since 1977, driven by aggressive rate hikes and persistent inflation.

When inflation becomes the dominant shock, it hits both sides of the portfolio at once, pushing bond yields higher while compressing equity valuations. As a result, in 2022, the traditional negative correlation flipped, weakening bonds' role as a dependable hedge.

That shift reflects a deeper structural change. Inflation and interest-rate volatility are now acting as common drivers across asset classes, meaning stocks and bonds can move in tandem during tightening cycles. With macro uncertainty, including supply disruptions and fiscal expansion, expected to persist, this correlation may remain unstable.

In such an environment, broad bond exposure is no longer a clean hedge but a source of its own risk, helping explain why investors are moving toward more targeted, strategy-driven positioning.

Historical patterns still suggest potential turbulence, drawdowns of around 9% within six months of a new Fed chair are not uncommon. But ETF flows indicate investors may already be braced for that scenario.

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