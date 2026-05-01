Intel's Best Month Ever Powers One Of 2026's Biggest ETF Wins

Intel shares nearly doubled through April, marking a historic surge. In fact, the gain was nearly twice the company's previous best monthly performance, set back in October 1974, a staggering comparison that underscores just how unusual this move was.

The rally reflected a rapid shift in sentiment around Intel's turnaround narrative, with investors warming to its foundry ambitions, improving positioning in AI infrastructure, and potential policy tailwinds tied to domestic chip manufacturing.

Short covering likely added fuel as bearish positions unwound into the strength. In April, short interest jumped 20.9% to 144.3 million shares, roughly 2.9% of the float, bringing the days-to-cover ratio to 1.2 based on average trading volume, according to MarketBeat.

Leveraged ETFs Amplify The Move

The real standouts were leveraged single-stock ETFs tied to Intel, designed to deliver 2x or 3x the company's daily returns. In a month where the stock saw a strong and relatively steady climb, the compounding effect worked perfectly in their favor—turning an already big rally into triple-digit gains approaching 270%.

But here's the catch. This kind of performance is highly path-dependent. These funds reset daily, meaning the sequence of gains matters just as much as the magnitude. A smooth upward trend can produce outsized returns, but volatility can quickly erode them. If Intel were to reverse course, losses in these ETFs could be just as dramatic.

Not Your Typical Semiconductor Trade

What made April unusual was that this wasn't just a sector rally, but a sharp repositioning trade in a long-dormant (relative to its peers) name.

Momentum Chasers, Beware

Trading activity in leveraged single-stock ETFs tends to skew heavily retail, and sharp moves like this often attract momentum-driven flows late in the cycle. That raises the risk of investors chasing returns just as volatility picks up.

The lesson from April is that leveraged ETFs can turn a strong trend into a spectacular win, but they're built for precision, not patience.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 5.50% at $99.68 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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