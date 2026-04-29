The FFTY and BOUT are based on IBD's long-standing methodology for identifying market leadership within a modern ETF wrapper.

CEO Mark MacArthur said the transition aligns research-driven stock selection with the growing investor preference for transparent, rules-based vehicles.

The firm expects to leverage enhanced distribution, marketing, and operational efficiencies to expand the reach of these strategies, while using them as a foundation to roll out additional ETFs built on similar principles.

Key Features Of The Transition And Strategy

The transition follows shareholder approval secured earlier this month, when investors in the funds voted in favor of reorganizing the funds into newly created CapForce equivalents.

The April 10 meeting cleared the way for both ETFs to move under the Capital-FORCE ETF Trust, effectively converting the Innovator-branded products into CapForce IBD funds, and paving the path for the platform shift announced this week.

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