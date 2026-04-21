Fred Alger Management has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management across its ETF suite.

The milestone comes just months after the firm crossed $600 million in October 2025, reflecting rising demand from financial advisors and investors seeking differentiated exposure beyond passive index funds.

Mid-Cap Edge Adds Alpha

Active ETFs Gain Ground

The broader ETF landscape is evolving rapidly as investors move beyond passive exposure toward targeted, actively managed strategies. Innovation cycles across sectors—particularly in AI and next-generation technologies—are driving demand for funds that can capture high-growth opportunities with greater precision.

Citigroup expects active strategies to roughly double their share of total ETF assets over the coming decade, driven by growing investor demand for flexibility, income opportunities, and better downside protection in a more volatile market.

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