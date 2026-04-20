The fund is the first U.S.-listed ETF to provide targeted exposure to global memory semiconductor companies, a niche that has historically been difficult for investors to access. Since launch, DRAM has also seen robust trading activity, averaging $213 million in daily volume alongside more than 11,000 options contracts traded per day.

AI Boom Puts Memory Chips In Spotlight

The ETF's rapid growth underscores strong investor appetite for semiconductor plays tied to artificial intelligence, particularly in the memory segment. Memory chips such as DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) are critical to powering AI workloads, placing companies in this space at the center of the current tech investment cycle.

Access has long been a hurdle for U.S.-based investors. While Micron Technology is listed domestically, much of the global memory market is dominated by South Korean giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. These firms account for a significant share of global DRAM and HBM production but trade on overseas exchanges, creating barriers related to market access, currency exposure, and operational complexity.

Targeted Exposure Drives Early Success

Roundhill CEO Dave Mazza said the ETF was designed to bridge that gap. He noted that the memory sector sits at the intersection of surging AI demand and constrained supply dynamics, yet has remained largely inaccessible to many U.S. investors.

The swift asset accumulation suggests that DRAM may be tapping into a broader thematic shift, where investors are increasingly seeking targeted, single-theme ETFs that offer direct exposure to high-growth segments within the semiconductor industry. If current trends hold, the fund could set a benchmark for future niche ETF launches tied to AI infrastructure.

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