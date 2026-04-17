Institutional investors are dialing back bullish bets on the greenback, and that shift is poised to reflect in ETF positioning.

According to Business Times, State Street found that investors have raised dollar hedge ratios to their highest level in two years, while options markets show the least bullish stance on the currency in weeks.

This comes as the dollar's safe-haven appeal begins to fade alongside easing geopolitical tensions and a pickup in global risk appetite. The U.S. Dollar Index has already slipped in recent weeks, reflecting the early stages of this rotation.

Hedging Surge And Sentiment Shift Signal Turning Point

Alongside State Street’s report on the spike in dollar hedge ratios, the increased interest in some of these ETFs also signals the new direction of institutional positioning.

Easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of renewed diplomatic progress have reduced the need for defensive positioning, prompting investors to reallocate toward risk assets. As a result, the dollar's recent strength, largely driven by safe-haven demand, appears to be losing momentum.

The U.S. dollar fell ‌0.5% on Friday, heading for a second consecutive weekly decline, after Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz, fueling hopes the Middle East conflict may be nearing resolution, per Reuters.

Falling Volatility, Rising Global Flows Reinforce Rotation

There is also a growing view that policymakers may be more tolerant of a weaker dollar to support export competitiveness, adding another layer to the bearish narrative.

Taken together, falling volatility, rising hedge ratios and a surge in global allocations suggest that the dollar may be entering a softer phase. ETFs, in turn, are becoming the most efficient way for investors to express that view, whether through direct currency bets, international equities or commodities poised to benefit from a weaker greenback.

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