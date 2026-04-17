"Our AUM is concentrated, which is typical for a young issuer building franchise products," Patti told Benzinga in an exclusive interview, noting that OMAH and AIS together account for roughly 85% of total assets.

AI ETF Outperformance Stands Out

"That outperformance is a direct result of our ‘Bill of Materials' process, which maps the entire AI infrastructure supply chain rather than just chasing mega-cap names," Patti said.

The strategy appears to be holding up even in volatile markets. Year-to-date, AIS is up around 36%, while its electrification counterpart, VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF, has gained roughly 40%, reflecting continued investor interest in industrial and infrastructure-linked themes.

Income Strategy Driving Flows

While AI is delivering returns, it's income that's pulling in assets.

Patti revealed that OMAH has achieved its 15% target yield, with an annualized distribution of about 15.5%, paid consistently at 1.25% per month since inception. The yield is generated primarily through an actively managed covered-call overlay, rather than dividends.

"The options premium is the engine—it's what allows us to target 15% on a blue-chip equity portfolio," he said.

Active Edge Vs Passive ETFs

VistaShares positions itself as an alternative to passive thematic ETFs, which Patti argues often dilute exposure.

"We're seeing meaningful flows from investors disappointed by passive thematic ETFs that drift from their stated theme," he said, pointing to rapid asset growth as evidence of demand.

With expense ratios of 0.75% for thematic ETFs and 0.95% for income strategies, the firm is betting that targeted exposure and options-driven income can justify higher fees—a claim its early performance may be starting to support.

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