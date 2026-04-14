Redwire Locks In $20 Million Navy And Marine Corps Orders

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares fell Tuesday after the company secured more than $20 million in purchase orders tied to the Navy and Marine Corps' Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA263).

The award includes the Marine Corps' first acquisition of Redwire's Advanced Navigation variant of the Stalker Block 30, expanding a fleet of more than 250 aircraft already in service.

Each system includes air vehicles, ISR camera payloads, ground control stations, and support equipment, designed for long-range reconnaissance in contested, GPS-denied environments. The upgrade is expected to enhance situational awareness, target tracking, and operational flexibility in electronic warfare settings.

The procurement was executed through a Defense Logistics Agency Tailored Logistics Support contract, with Atlantic Diving Supply as prime contractor.

"Advanced Navigation is critical for long-range reconnaissance missions where drones must operate in contested, GPS-denied environments over vast distances," said Steve Adlich, President of Redwire Defense Tech.

RDW 7% Above 20-Day SMA

Redwire is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $22.25 and a low of $4.87. The stock is trading 7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.1% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a bullish short-term trend.

However, it is also trading 2.1% below its 200-day SMA, indicating some weakness in the longer-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 54.99, suggesting neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

This combination suggests that while the stock has some upward momentum, it is not yet in overbought territory.

Key Resistance : $10.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $10.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $8.50 — A level where buying interest could increase.

RDW Earnings May 11, 2026; EPS -$0.17

Redwire is slated to provide its next financial update on May 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 17 cents (Down from Loss of 9 cents)

: Loss of 17 cents (Down from Loss of 9 cents) Revenue Estimate: $104.18 million (Up from $61.40 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $15.00) (March 9)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $15.00) (March 9) Jefferies : Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (March 6)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (March 6) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Raises Target to $12.00) (March 2)

Benzinga Edge: RDW Momentum Score 40.39

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Redwire, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 40.39) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Redwire’s Benzinga Edge signal shows a weak profile, suggesting challenges in maintaining momentum amid broader market gains. Investors should watch for potential improvements in upcoming earnings and contract announcements to gauge future performance.

RDW ETF Weights: MEME 5.50%, ROKT 4.15%

Significance: Because RDW carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RDW Stock Price Activity: Redwire shares were down 1.10% at $9.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.