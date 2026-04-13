US–Iran Ceasefire Ignites EM ETF Rally With A Twist: Brazil In, India Out

A tentative U.S/–Iran ceasefire has reignited risk appetite across emerging markets, driving more than $1.1 billion into U.S.-listed EM ETFs and snapping a four-week streak of heavy outflows, reported Bloomberg.

The rebound pushed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index up 7.4% for the week, its strongest gain since 2020. But beneath the surface, the flows tell a more nuanced story: investors are not buying EM broadly, they are rotating decisively toward commodity-linked regions and away from parts of Asia.

Latin America has emerged as the clear winner in this reshuffle, attracting the bulk of inflows as investors seek insulation from geopolitical tensions and exposure to elevated oil prices. Meanwhile, India, one of the strongest-performing EM markets this year, has seen a sharp reversal in flows, suggesting profit-taking and a shift in positioning.

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Latin America Emerges As The “War Hedge” Trade

Latin America pulled in roughly $866 million of total EM ETF inflows, with Brazil dominating allocations. Oil-rich economies are benefiting from higher crude prices and relative geopolitical distance from the Middle East conflict, making them attractive in a volatile macro environment.

Brazil, in particular, is being viewed as a "double beneficiary", gaining from both its commodity-heavy index and expectations of easing monetary policy. The country has already attracted significant foreign inflows this year, with equities rallying to record highs in local currency terms.

India Outflows Signal Rotation, Not Retreat

In contrast, India recorded the largest outflows among emerging markets, with more than $500 million exiting ETFs in a single week. The move likely reflects a combination of valuation concerns and tactical reallocation rather than a fundamental shift in the country's long-term growth story.

The divergence underscores a broader trend: investors are tilting toward markets that benefit directly from global macro dislocations — such as oil and rates — rather than domestically driven growth narratives.

ETF Spotlight: Where The Money Is Moving

A Tactical Rally With Fed Risks Looming

While flows have turned positive, the outlook remains fragile. Any breakdown in ceasefire talks or a sustained rise in oil prices could stoke inflation and force the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer. A stronger dollar in that scenario would pose a significant headwind for emerging markets.

For now, ETF flows suggest a clear takeaway: investors are re-entering EM, but with a sharp preference for oil-linked, geopolitically insulated markets over traditional growth leaders.