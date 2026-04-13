The U.S. ETF industry is on track for another decade of explosive growth, but the next leg of expansion may look very different from the last. Reuters reported that according to Citigroup, ETF assets under management could more than double from roughly $10.4 trillion in March 2025 to $25 trillion by 2030, with projections now topping $40 trillion by 2035.

While passive index-tracking funds powered the first wave of ETF adoption, Citi expects active ETFs to take center stage going forward. The brokerage projects that active strategies will double their share of total ETF assets over the next decade, fueled by rising investor demand for flexibility, income generation, and downside protection in an increasingly volatile market.

Active ETFs Gain Ground As Investors Seek Flexibility

Active ETFs, once a niche corner of the market, are rapidly gaining traction as investors look beyond traditional index exposure. Unlike passive funds that mirror benchmarks, active ETFs aim to outperform or deliver specific outcomes through security selection, derivatives, or tactical allocation.

This shift comes as investors grow more conscious of market concentration risks, particularly in mega-cap-heavy indexes. Active strategies offer a way to navigate these risks while still benefiting from the ETF wrapper's lower costs and tax efficiency compared to mutual funds.

Citi notes that growth in ETF assets will increasingly be driven by a balance between organic inflows and market performance, marking a transition from the hypergrowth phase of the past decade to a more mature yet expanding market structure.

Where The Flows Are Going

Active ETF standouts:

Recent flow pressure on passive leaders:

The pullback highlights a shifting investor mindset, as some market participants rotate away from cap-weighted benchmarks toward more selective, strategy-driven exposures. While passive ETFs continue to dominate in overall assets, active ETFs are among the fastest-growing segments, attracting a rising share of the more than $435 billion in inflows into U.S.-domiciled ETFs so far this year, according to LSEG Lipper.

With product innovation accelerating and regulatory barriers easing, the ETF industry's next chapter may become smarter, more targeted, and increasingly active.

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