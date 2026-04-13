The latest push into tokenized equities came from Mantle, which recently announced tokenized stocks and ETF exposure on its Fluxion exchange, providing customers with 24/7 access to leading U.S. assets.

But beyond the product launch, the move indicates a new chapter in the crypto world, where crypto may finally be getting tokenized funds right after several years of failed attempts.

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Previously, initiatives from platforms such as Binance and FTX in 2021 failed quickly because of regulatory pushback, and the projects wanted to create something outside the boundaries of existing markets. But for Mantle, its recent efforts reflect a broader industry shift that aligns more closely with how institutional players are now thinking about tokenization.

Fixing Distribution, Not Disrupting Markets

The key point here is the emphasis on distribution. Tokenized equities aren't new, but making them available and scaling them up has not been easy, largely because of fragmentation of liquidity and poor distribution capabilities. What Mantle is trying to accomplish through its platform is combining on-chain trading infrastructure with centralized exchange rails for deposits and withdrawals.

In some sense, it's mirroring a trend taking place on Wall Street, where exchanges such as Nasdaq and Intercontinental Exchange are creating tokenized trading mechanisms while maintaining settlement of transactions using the Depository Trust Company.

As Gabor Gurbacs, CEO of capital markets infrastructure firm OpenAssets, put it, "ETFs solved a real structural problem… tokenization is solving the next evolution of the same problem."

ETFs Move On-Chain — Without Losing Their Edge

The ETF angle is where this evolution becomes more tangible. Mantle is tokenizing exposure to indexes such as the SPY and QQQ, thus extending index investing into a 24/7, blockchain-based environment.

As far as ETFs are concerned, the introduction of tokens is less about competition and more about capability. While conventional structures still rely on market hours, broker access, and T+1 settlement cycles, tokenization introduces the possibility of continuous trading, near-instant settlement, and broader global reach.

Why This Attempt May Stick

The biggest difference between now and the failed experiments of 2021 is not the technology; it's the alignment. Regulators, exchanges and crypto platforms are no longer operating in silos. With oversight from bodies like the U.S. SEC and growing institutional participation, tokenized assets are moving out of the gray zone that previously limited their growth.

These products were thus targeted by regulatory agencies in countries such as Germany and the U.K. regarding their status as securities and the legality of offering them without the relevant licensing permits. With no alignment to established entities such as the Depository Trust Company or oversight from regulators like the SEC, the products existed in a legal gray zone, making them easy to shut down.

In this regard, today’s models offered by companies such as Nasdaq and Intercontinental Exchange will be different from the previous versions; they will keep the concept of tokenization separate from the underlying system. It is this key distinction that will determine the success of tokenized ETFs.

For now, Mantle's launch may not be the final answer, but it is a clear sign that tokenized ETFs are entering a more credible phase. This time, instead of trying to break the system, crypto is working its way into it. And after years of false starts, that might be exactly what gives tokenized funds their second chance.

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