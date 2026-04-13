Brazilian stocks have been among the top performers in 2026, driven by a strengthening Brazilian Real. Karel Mercx, an investment specialist from Amsterdam, said on X, "I have been saying it for years: Brazil's central bank is the most responsible central bank in the world, and that is good for investors."

Brazil’s stock market (Bovespa) reached a new all-time high as of April 10, 2026, amid optimism over easing tensions in the Middle East and strong gains in the utilities, financial, and energy sectors. Investors have been rotating back into Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks, as strengthening currency makes Brazilian stocks more attractive to global investors. The stocks are up 30% so far this year.

Bank of America Says Brazilian Real To Remain Strong

Brazil ETFs Hit 52-Week High

Brazil ETFs hit new 52-week highs in the April 10 trading session, riding the strong bullishness in the country's stock market.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the EWZ ETF has a Momentum score in the 87th percentile. It maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the FLBR ETF has a Momentum score in the 88th percentile. It maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

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