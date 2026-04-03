Goldman Sachs Buys Innovator, Adds $31 Billion In Defined Outcome ETFs

With the addition of Innovator's roughly $31 billion in assets under supervision and 171 ETFs, Goldman's global ETF lineup now totals about 240 funds, with $90 billion in assets. The firm now ranks among the top 10 global active ETF providers.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon called the move "transformative," emphasizing the firm's push to deliver more tailored investment solutions across market cycles, especially as investors increasingly seek income generation, downside protection, and defined return profiles.

The acquisition also brings Innovator's leadership and team into Goldman Sachs, including more than 70 employees. Goldman Sachs said it will retain existing investment management and service providers for Innovator's ETF lineup, aiming to ensure continuity for investors as it integrates the business.

Defined outcome ETFs, often built using options strategies, have gained traction among investors looking for clearer expectations around returns and downside protection.

Innovator ETFs are pioneers in “defined outcome” or “buffer” ETFs, providing U.S. equity exposure with built-in downside protection and a capped upside.

By bringing Innovator under its umbrella, Goldman is positioning itself to capitalize on this shift, deepening its reach in a segment that blends active management with ETF efficiency.