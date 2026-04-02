In March, the Russell 2000 Index dipped more than 10% from its recent high, becoming the first U.S. benchmark to go into correction territory this year. The decline came amid sharp swings in March, when small-cap stocks were underperforming due to rising macro risks and the impact of rising borrowing costs.

However, on April 1, with the beginning of the new financial year, the index gained 1.6% as investors attempted to bet on the end of the Iran war by buying momentum stocks.

Rotation, Not Yet A Leadership Shift

The recent inflows into the ETF may be tactical in nature. The recent performance of the large-cap stocks, such as the technology sector, has been wavering, having lost around 8% year-to-date. The stocks in this sector may be showing signs of fatigue after the recent run. This may be another the reason for the shift in interest toward small-cap stocks.

Moreover, the earnings visibility is less certain for small cap stocks compared to large-cap ones. These have all contributed to mixed results so far this year, where stocks have seen significant run-ups followed by equally quick pullbacks.

ETF Options Beyond IWM

The increase in flows into small-cap stocks may be seen as a renewed interest in small-cap stocks for now. However, the outlook for small-cap stocks continues to depend on the overall macroeconomic outlook.