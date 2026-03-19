While spot Bitcoin ETFs have broadened access to crypto, this year's drawdowns are testing investor conviction. Hybrid strategies, which combine Bitcoin with traditional equities, are emerging as a more measured way to hold exposure across market cycles.

“Since launch, BBB's maximum drawdown has been approximately 25% compared to drawdowns of roughly 50% for both Bitcoin and spot Bitcoin ETFs like IBIT over the same period,” Willis said.

Performance Gap Highlights Structural Difference

The divergence is already visible. In 2026 thus far:

IBIT is down nearly 21% year-to-date, tracking Bitcoin's sharp decline.

In contrast, BBB — which allocates 75% to the S&P 500 and 25% to Bitcoin — has fallen about 7% over the same period, reflecting a significantly more muted drop.

How the 75/25 Model Cushions Drawdowns

The difference is structural. BBB's blended approach helps cushion losses when Bitcoin sells off, without fully eliminating downside. According to Willis, the strategy reduced losses by roughly 70% compared to IBIT during the recent downturn.

The Behavioral Gap In Crypto Investing

Beyond performance, the structure addresses what Willis sees as a key investor blind spot: overestimating tolerance for volatility.

"Since we are in the middle of a Crypto Winter, investors are either frozen or selling. Many investors don't even know hybrid alternatives exist," he said, citing how some of the top five cryptocurrencies fell 40-60% from their recent highs.

“We view this as a buying opportunity, but in a measured, structured way. We're targeting investors who are Crypto-curious but still cautious about taking on full Bitcoin exposure,” he added. “Those who recognize the long-term opportunity but are looking for a more measured way to participate."

Hybrid ETFs like BBB aim to reduce that behavioral risk by smoothing returns, potentially helping investors avoid selling during downturns — a dynamic that can hurt long-term outcomes.

Trade-Off: Less Upside, More Staying Power

In strong bull markets, pure-play Bitcoin ETFs are likely to outperform due to full exposure. But in volatile environments like 2026, strategies like BBB may offer a smoother ride — prioritizing consistency over maximum upside.

For investors navigating crypto's next phase, that balance between risk and staying power may prove just as important as returns.

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