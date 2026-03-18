The go-to safety net of the market is breaking apart—and quickly.

What's causing this problem is the rapid rise in bond yields. The 2-year U.S. Treasury note has increased by 33 basis points this month, the largest move since October 2024.

The 60/40 Problem, Playing Out In Real Time

Investors have long used bonds as a hedge against the ups and downs of the stock market. But that strategy is no longer working.

Where Investors May Need To Look Instead

With traditional hedges failing, investors may need to rethink what "defensive" exposure looks like in a higher-inflation, rising-yield environment.

Alternative investments such as the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSE:CTA) could also be on the radar, given their potential for going both long and short across asset classes in volatile markets.

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