China-focused ETFs are turning out to be an unlikely play on a global oil shock, providing investors with a chance to invest in a country that may be better protected from the energy disruptions stemming from the Strait of Hormuz than the rest of the world.

These funds, therefore, serve as a play on the domestic economy and the support provided by the government.

Oil Shock Creates An Unlikely Opportunity

The backdrop makes this positioning all the more compelling. Escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil passes, have raised concerns about supply chain disruptions, inflation, and growth momentum in global economies.

However, China is better placed compared to its Asian peers, with higher dependence on oil supplies passing through the strait. China's strategic reserves, estimated at 1.2 billion barrels as of January, provide a buffer against any possible oil crunch.

In addition, supplies from Russia and Central Asian countries via land provide a further buffer. While other economies struggle with energy inflation and supply worries, China may not have to face such challenges.

Domestic Momentum Strengthens The Case

At the same time, more recent economic indicators also show a positive picture for the country’s domestic growth. Retail sales increased by 2.8% year-over-year during the first two months of 2026, an increase from 0.9% in December, according to the latest report released by the government. Industrial production also rose by 6.3%, exceeding forecasts.

Furthermore, high-tech manufacturing also rose by 13.1%, with a sharp increase in the production of industrial robots and lithium-ion batteries, indicating a positive correlation with the country’s long-term strategy of building high-tech manufacturing capabilities.

Taken together, the combination of domestic demand recovery and relative energy resilience sets up a counterintuitive trade.

Instead of viewing oil shocks purely as a catalyst for energy stocks, investors may find that China ETFs offer a different kind of hedge—one rooted in resilience rather than resource exposure.

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