The world of ETFs has evolved beyond funds that track top market indexes to specialty ETFs covering sectors and investing themes. In recent years, ETFs that offer leveraged investing options for investors have become popular.

Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza told Benzinga that ETFs could be changing in the future.

What's Next for ETFs?

"The next phase is about structure and outcomes. More active ETFs, more options-based income strategies, and more defined outcome tools," Mazza told Benzinga.

After years of being a way for investors to get exposure to sectors or themes or a more cost-effective portfolio tool than mutual funds, Mazza said ETFs are changing.

"ETFs are evolving into modular portfolio components rather than just passive beta."

Roundhill Launches New ETFs in 2025, 2026: Here's What Comes Next

Mazza told Benzinga that Roundhill launched around 30 ETFs in 2025, which covered various thematic launches and income-focused ETFs.

The company launched the Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (BATS:CABZ) already in 2026.

"Robotaxis and self-driving cars have the potential to reshape how we think about ground transportation and are already integrating into cities around the world," Mazza told Benzinga. "We are really optimistic about the innovation in the space and growth opportunity of the market demand."

