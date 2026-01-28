Investors aren't waiting for the U.S. dollar to find a bottom. They're already trading on the decline for a while now. Whether it's bearish dollar funds, gold ETFs, or emerging market ETFs, market positioning is indicating that the weakness in the dollar is being viewed as a structural issue, not a short-term rate play.

Anti-Dollar ETFs Take Center Stage

One of the first groups of funds to take center stage are those that profit from a falling dollar. The Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSE:UDN) , which increases in value as the dollar falls against a portfolio of major world currencies, is up over 2.3% in the past five days and 10% in the past year, as investors hedge against a falling dollar.

The WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSE:CEW) , which provides active exposure to emerging market currencies that historically perform well when investors shift their portfolios out of dollar-denominated assets, is another example of a fund that profits from a falling dollar. On Jan 26, this fund saw $2 million dollars in inflows, according to Etfdb.com.

These ETFs are becoming increasingly popular not only as a trade, but as a hedge against portfolio risk due to growing U.S. policy uncertainty.

Precious Metals ETFs Retain Safe-Haven Status

Precious metals ETFs have also continued to be beneficiaries of a weaker dollar. Lower real yields and currency weakness are generally positive drivers of gold and silver prices, making precious metals a natural hedge during times of political and monetary turmoil.

Emerging Market ETFs Benefit From Softer Dollar

The weakening greenback has also increased interest in emerging market equity ETFs. A softer dollar reduces debt-servicing burdens for emerging markets and improves local currency performance, making EM assets relatively more attractive.

Policy Risk Now Weighs On The Dollar

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has declined by 1.8% this year so far and over 10% in the last year.

Image: Shutterstock