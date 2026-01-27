Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza told Benzinga that President Donald Trump‘s return to the White House has put an emphasis on three key sectors and themes that could benefit investors. Here's a look at why thematic investing matters and which themes are benefiting from Trump.

Trump Administration Impact on Thematic ETFs, Investing Themes

As the company behind thematic ETFs that target sectors like the Magnificent Seven, sports betting, cannabis, weight-loss drugs and the metaverse, Mazza knows a thing or two about seeing themes that investors are flocking to.

With a change in the White House in 2025, there was a good chance that different themes could also come into play based on policy and future growth.

"The biggest change was that policy mattered more for markets," Mazza told Benzinga. "When policy becomes a more direct input, dispersion tends to rise, and real-economy themes get more attention."

Mazza said the first year of Trump back in the White House reinforced the setup that policy often favors domestic investments, physical infrastructure and productivity gains.

"That's generally a good environment for themes tied to real capital spending."

Mazza's 3 Key Themes

Asked for which Roundhill ETFs may have benefited from Trump's return to the White House or which themes are playing out for investors, Mazz shared three main areas that stood out.

Mazza picked artificial intelligence, energy security and healthcare as the three themes that have been most notable.

"Policy didn't create these trends, but it amplified them and made thematic positioning feel more relevant," Mazza told Benzinga.

Mazza said thematic ETFs work best when policy creates clear winners and losers.

"The strongest themes are tied to tangible investment and structural change, not hype."

Here are the three top trends highlighted by Mazza:

Artificial Intelligence: Mazza said AI is moving into the real conversation.

"AI benefited from actions aimed at accelerating infrastructure and reducing friction around deployment."

The Roundhill Investments CEO said investor focus is now shifting to areas of AI, such as automation, robotics, autonomous systems, and AI infrastructure for manufacturing and logistics.

While Mazza didn't name specific ETFs for investors to take advantage of this trend, Roundhill has several thematic ETFs benefitting from the AI trend. Here are some of the Roundhill ETFs that could benefit from the AI trade:

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS)

(BATS:MAGS) Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSE:CHAT)

(NYSE:CHAT) Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF (BATS:HUMN)

Energy Security: The second key theme for Mazza is energy security, with nuclear becoming back into focus for investors.

"Electricity demand from AI, reshoring, and electrification is pushing nuclear and related supply chains back into the mainstream. This looks like a multi-year capital cycle, not a short-term trade."

Roundhill offers the Roundhill Uranium ETF (BATS:UX) as a way to take advantage of the nuclear/uranium theme.

Healthcare Productivity: Mazza said the theme of healthcare, particularly pricing and access to GLP-1 drugs, stayed front and center.

"GLP-1 adoption continues to reshape obesity and metabolic health, and the opportunity has broadened well beyond drug developers into the surrounding ecosystem."

Roundhill offers the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) as a pure-play option for investors looking for exposure to weight loss drugs and the companies behind them.

Honorable Mentions: Outside of the top three trends, Mazza also highlighted space exploration and defense as key themes to watch.

"With a framework (albeit early) now in place, there is a clear opportunity for space exploration companies that have the tailwind of supportive U.S. government policy."

