Cathie Wood's Ark Unleashes Cryptic ARKmoji Teasers To Showcase Its 'Big Ideas' For 2026: Can You Take A Guess At The Hidden Meaning?

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest unveiled its “big ideas” for 2025 in a cryptic list, challenging users to interpret a series of custom images called “ARKmoji” to understand their picks for the year.

Ark’s ‘Big Ideas’ For 2026

On Monday, in a thread on X, the investment management firm shared six “ARKmojis” along with a poll containing options under each, allowing followers to vote on their interpretation of the idea behind each image.

1. AI Agents

The first image pointed towards agentic AI, but users were split on what it specifically implied, with options such as AI Agent Takeover, AI Consumer Op System and Build-Your-Own-Agent, all getting fairly high votes at 37.5%, 32.2% and 25.7%, respectively, with no clear winner.

In Ark’s current portfolio, holdings such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) and Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) match this theme, with prominent agentic AI plays.

2. Genomics

The second on this list is an image of a DNA helix, hinting at a potential genomics idea, with respondents once again split across molecular diagnostics, aging backwards, multiomics and the software layer of biology, garnering 34.7%, 21.3%, 25.2% and 18.8% of the votes, respectively.

The stocks that best fit this theme in Ark’s portfolio include Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) , 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) .

3. The Space Race

The next ARKmoji is an image of a rocket, with most users voting for reusable rockets as the idea, with 55% of the votes, while the broader “The Space Race” theme itself came in second at 27.5%.

Holdings for this theme are predominantly held in Ark’s Space & Defense Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) , with a few prominent names being Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) , Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) .

4. Cryptocurrencies / Tokenization

The fourth image features a dollar note on what appears to be a blockchain, hinting at cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and tokenization.

Respondents are split between cryptocurrencies and tokenization, which received 36.1% and 41.1% of the votes, respectively.

Holdings that best match this theme include Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: BMNR), Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) , among several others.

5. Robotics

Next on the list is a robot, clearly indicating robotics as the theme, with “Robotics” receiving 59% of the votes in the poll, followed by “I, Robot” at 25.6%.

Ark holds several robotic plays in its portfolio, but the most prominent name is Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its upcoming Optimus humanoid robot. Besides this, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) , followed by AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) , fits the bill perfectly.

6. The Great Acceleration

The final image proved more cryptic, showing a cluster of arrows that appeared to suggest exponential growth or rapid acceleration. Among the poll choices, “The Great Acceleration” emerged as the clear favorite with 55.8% of the vote, followed by “S-Curves Feeding S-Curves” at 26% and “The Perfect Storm” at 15.6%.

It is not clear which stock or idea it refers to, although it is possible that it could be about acceleration resulting from the convergence of different technologies, themes and ideas.

Ark Invest’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) was down 0.31% on Friday, closing at $81.68, and is down 2.13% overnight. The fund has an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com