Fundstrat Capital's flagship Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:GRNY) crossed the $4 billion assets-under-management mark, bringing to the spotlight the continued investor appetite for actively managed equity ETFs at the start of 2026, especially those offering simple narratives in an increasingly noisy market.

The milestone comes just over a year after the ETF's launch, making it one of the fastest-growing active equity ETFs in the U.S. market, per data from Morningstar and FactSet, cited in FundStrat’s press release. The fund's rise comes at a time when investors are selectively rotating into equity strategies that offer clarity of process, consistent communication, and downside awareness amid lingering macroeconomic uncertainty.

Fundstrat's chief investment officer, Tom Lee, attributed the growth to the fund's thematic framework and what he described as an accessible investment philosophy, noting that regular portfolio updates and weekly videos have helped investors better understand positioning decisions, which is an increasingly important differentiator as active ETFs crowd the shelf.

The momentum is spilling over into newer additions to the Granny Shots lineup. Two ETFs launched in November last year have already attracted meaningful inflows, suggesting the Fundstrat brand is resonating beyond large-cap equities.

The Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE:GRNJ) amassed $255 million in assets in just over a month of trading, reflecting renewed interest in smaller-cap exposure as investors look for catch-up opportunities after years of large-cap dominance. Fundstrat co-founder John Bai said the strategy had long been requested by investors seeking targeted exposure beyond mega-cap names, positioning the fund as a natural extension of the flagship product.

Meanwhile, the Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE:GRNI), which adds an actively managed options overlay to the core large-cap strategy, has raised $53 million in assets. The fund taps into demand from investors looking to pair equity exposure with income generation through covered calls. This approach has gained traction as volatility remains elevated and rate-cut expectations remain fluid.

Photo: Shutterstock