Cathie Wood's Biotech Trend: Twist, Beam, CRISPR Latest Stock Picks

The massive rotation currently unfolding within ARK Invest suggests that Cathie Wood thinks 2026 will be the definitive coming-out party for the genomic revolution.

As 2025 draws to a close, ARK aggressively trimmed legacy winners such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) to fund a multi-million dollar accumulation of gene-editing pioneers.

ARK Invest has been specifically loading up on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) , Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) , Beam Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) heading into the end of the year.

The Strategy

Wood's thesis is built on the combination of artificial intelligence and programmable biology. Earlier this year, Wood highlighted the transformative potential of AI in health care, calling it the most profound application of artificial intelligence.

According to Ark’s multiomics flywheel framework, AI accelerated all aspects of multiomics from generating biological data to diagnosing diseases and developing new drugs.

“Smarter algorithms make gene sequencing faster; cheaper sequencing gives AI more data to learn from; and breakthroughs in gene editing can open the door to new treatments,” Wood explained.

The Holdings

By late December 2025, ARK increased its weight in CRISPR Therapeutics to over 5% of its flagship ARKK Innovation Fund (BATS:ARKK) , Beam Therapeutics grew to 3.41% of ARKK, Twist accounted for 2% and Intellia was 1.14% of the same fund.

Ark Invest also has the Ark Genomic Revolution Fund (BATS:ARKG) dedicated to investing in companies across sectors, including health care and information technology, that are relevant to the theme of the genomics revolution.

