U.S.-listed ETFs absorbed $44.2 billion last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to a new high of $1.28 trillion.

Equity funds led the charge as the S&P 500 crept toward its October record, but the week’s flow tables held a quieter twist: amid all the risk-on enthusiasm, investors made one big bet on something about as thrilling as plain toast — the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:SGOV) .

While stocks and technology ETFs attracted predictable interest, SGOV was the only cash-like ETF to have a meaningful inflow, hauling in $2.7 billion. Cash-like because of its low interest-rate risk, high liquidity and government backing.

This lonely surge into ultra-short Treasuries amidst a week defined by optimism provided an important, subtle reminder: investors still want a safety cushion.

SGOV’s Solo Surge

This hefty inflow into SGOV points to a simple, somewhat cautious narrative.

Investors wanted yield with minimal whiplash risk. The backdrop explains the move. Rate cuts are increasingly expected over the months ahead — but timing is still slippery.

Longer-duration bonds are still vulnerable to each new Fed nuance, as reflected in the outflow of $464 million from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) . In fact, even short-term Treasury ETFs like iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) lost assets worth $555 million last week, highlighting the sensitivity to the Fed’s rate decision.

Equity valuations are looking a little warm around the edges.

SGOV, with its near-cash profile and ultra-low sensitivity to rate moves, was a steady parking spot while still throwing off Treasury-backed income. As money-market yields drifted off their peaks and volatility simmered under the surface, SGOV gave investors a kind of calm.

A Cautious Note

Most of the flow action was anything but conservative. Equity ETFs saw inflows of $30.1 billion, with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) grabbing $18.1 billion, Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) adding $4.2 billion, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSE:IWD) pulling in $1.3 billion and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) gathering $703 million.

Precious metals continued to attract steady, hedge-friendly buying, with SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) taking in about $1.3 billion combined. And emerging-markets bond ETF EMB drew $644 million as investors chased yield outside the U.S.

But in the cash-like category, only SGOV made the leaderboard.

That single inflow makes the signal clearer: this wasn’t a broad shift into safety, it was a calculated move into one very specific, very low-drama corner of the market.

What SGOV’s Inflow Really Says About Investor Sentiment

The week’s flows paint a nuanced picture: Investors are broadly bullish, equities dominate.

But they’re not reckless. SGOV captured a sizeable hedge. Cash isn’t “trash,” nor is it a breakout trend; it’s about selective positioning.

In a record year for ETFs, SGOV’s solo moment in the spotlight highlights how investors are balancing optimism with just a touch of prudence. It’s not a flood into safety, it’s a quiet nod to caution in a market otherwise tearing ahead.

